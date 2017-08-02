Like lots of hustling entrepreneurs, I always told myself I’d buy an exotic car after I made my first million. It would be a reward for all of the sleepless nights I poured into my empire without thanks. Rolls Royce was always up there on the list along with the other usual suspects, but there was always something a little too opulent to put it in the top spot.

Something was missing. It needed something a bit darker, a bit wilder, a bit meaner. A little more Rock & Roll. A little less Elton John and a lot more Johnny Cash.

Then Rolls Royce introduced their new Black Badge Wraith to the market. That. Changed. Everything.

For its maiden voyage, I brought the Black Badge–the only Rolls Royce ever factory-painted Cherry Red–out from the belly of Hells Kitchen to visit the ink-sleeved parlor of the infamous Mike Rubendall’s Kings Avenue Tattoo shop on Long Island.

The first thing I noticed after closing the door to the Wraith in the middle of Manhattan was the familiar pristine silence that only a Rolls Royce can deliver. All around me I could see taxi drivers honking, construction workers yelling, and lovers quarreling. But I couldn’t hear it. Rolls Royce is known for making the quietest cars in the world, but that’s nothing a little Jay-Z can’t change.

With a Perrier in hand and the bass of 99 Problems hitting the bespoke audio system with thunderous precision, I leaned into the 48 valve V12 and headed for the Long Island Expressway towards Mike Rubendall’s needle.